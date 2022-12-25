Snowy evening leads to a mild week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow is expected later tonight into Monday morning. Untreated roads could be slick in the morning. Our unsettled pattern continues into the week ahead.
Clouds have taken over the sky after a relatively quiet Christmas Day. Our next weather system is sitting to our northwest, it will swing into the area later tonight into tomorrow morning.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8 p.m. tonight until noon tomorrow for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties mainly focused on slippery road conditions for the morning commute and accumulations between 1 to 3 inches. Most of the area sees light accumulations from a dusting to about an inch and a half.
Snow returns across the area later tonight between 10 p.m. to midnight spreading from west to east over the course of the evening. The heaviest snow happens overnight becoming scattered in nature for Monday morning.
With temperatures being well below zero for a few days now, snow that does fall will stick to the roads which could cause some slick spots on untreated roads and bridges. Use caution and give yourself plenty of time to travel tomorrow morning.
The snow is out of the area by noontime tomorrow leaving us with cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper teens to low 20's for the day. Over the course of the week ahead we gradually warm into some mild temperatures.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be partly to mostly sunny with breezy conditions. Temperatures warm into the upper 20's for Tuesday and into the 30's for Wednesday. The latter half of the week remains cloudy with some chances of some drizzly or rainy conditions. Temperatures warm into the mid 40's to possibly even the low 50's.