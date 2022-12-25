Snowy evening leads to a mild week ahead

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood
Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Monday afternoon.

...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate. It is forecast to rise to a
crest of 8.7 feet early Monday afternoon.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...ROADS MAY BECOME SLICK THIS MORNING DUE TO FALLING SNOW...

Snow will continue to fall this morning across northern Illinois
and northwest Indiana. While snow rates will remain light and
amounts will only range from a coating to two inches, ambient cold
temperatures will likely allow for slickness to develop on
untreated roadways this morning. If planning to travel this
morning, be alert for slick spots on snow-covered roads. The
slippery travel conditions will include the morning commute.

Snowy evening leads to a mild week ahead

  • Updated
  • 0
tonight 3.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow is expected later tonight into Monday morning. Untreated roads could be slick in the morning. Our unsettled pattern continues into the week ahead. 

Clouds have taken over the sky after a relatively quiet Christmas Day. Our next weather system is sitting to our northwest, it will swing into the area later tonight into tomorrow morning. 

WREX clouds.png

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8 p.m. tonight until noon tomorrow for Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside Counties mainly focused on slippery road conditions for the morning commute and accumulations between 1 to 3 inches. Most of the area sees light accumulations from a dusting to about an inch and a half. 

Snow returns across the area later tonight between 10 p.m. to midnight spreading from west to east over the course of the evening. The heaviest snow happens overnight becoming scattered in nature for Monday morning.

HRRR long range.png

With temperatures being well below zero for a few days now, snow that does fall will stick to the roads which could cause some slick spots on untreated roads and bridges. Use caution and give yourself plenty of time to travel tomorrow morning.

The snow is out of the area by noontime tomorrow leaving us with cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper teens to low 20's for the day. Over the course of the week ahead we gradually warm into some mild temperatures. 

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be partly to mostly sunny with breezy conditions. Temperatures warm into the upper 20's for Tuesday and into the 30's for Wednesday. The latter half of the week remains cloudy with some chances of some drizzly or rainy conditions. Temperatures warm into the mid 40's to possibly even the low 50's. 

