Snowy evening leads to a mild week ahead

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois... Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County. ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Monday afternoon. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park. * WHEN...From this evening to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water levels may continue to fluctuate. It is forecast to rise to a crest of 8.1 feet early Monday morning. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&