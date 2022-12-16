Snowy and cold weather continues into first half of weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day today and into the afternoon. Temperatures tumble as the week comes to an end.
As the low-pressure system shifts further to our east, the Stateline sees colder temperatures and scattered snow showers throughout the rest of the day, especially from the 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours. Not everyone will see these snow showers but when they do impact you they could quickly reduce visibilities, cause gusty winds up to 30 mph and even cause slick travel conditions.
Temperatures are in the upper 20's to low 30's this morning and will be staying right around there for the rest of the day. A southwesterly breeze is making it feel like it is in the low to mid-teens. There may be a little bit of a break in the early evening hours however they do return for the overnight and early morning hours of Saturday.
Saturday sees temperatures in the mid to upper 20's for the day. Once the flurries stop, we see mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Skies start to clear out late night then for the first time in a while we see the sun return for Sunday!
After a chilly and sunny Sunday, we start the week ahead with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 20's. An arctic air mass settles in the area and sticks with us through the holidays ahead.