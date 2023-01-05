Snow will come to an end later today with sunshine soon returning

Weather Alert

...Patchy Slick Roads this Morning... Snow is expected to be falling during much of the morning commute across far northern and north central Illinois. Minor accumulations up to one inch are expected. This combined with temperatures at or just below freezing, along with light freezing drizzle having occurred last night, will likely make for patchy slick conditions to start the day. Bridges and overpasses are most susceptible. Motorists should exercise caution this morning and ensure extra travel time is allowed for.