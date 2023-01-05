Snow will come to an end later today with sunshine soon returning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With snow showers moving through this morning, they will soon exit as sunshine will join us at the end of the week.
This morning is off to a snowy start. Scattered snow showers are moving through this morning likely to bring some impacts to the morning commute.
After freezing drizzle fell through portions of northern Illinois yesterday, patchy slick spots are possible as snow may leave at least a dusting on the roads. Scattered accumulations up to one inch is possible.
The snow will taper off into the evening but may leave some flurries into the overnight hours.
Temperatures will only climb a few degrees into the middle 30's and drop into the 20's for a chilly but quiet night.
Cloud cover will follow us into Friday morning but will exit allowing sunshine to return into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay within the middle 30's as they slightly warm into the weekend.
Upper 30's are expected by Sunday with the lower 40's returning into Monday.
Most of the weekend will stay dry with partly cloudy skies expected into Saturday. A slight chance for snow does return late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Minor accumulations are possible, but this activity will quickly exit.