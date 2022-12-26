Snow showers wrap up, mild air returns to the area by midweek

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to
hold nearly steady at a crest of 8.9 feet through Wednesday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 8.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is currently ice affected and water
levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to
rise to a crest of 8.5 feet tonight.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Snow showers wrap up, mild air returns to the area by midweek

  • Updated
  • 0
start of the week w stops.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers taper off this morning leading to a partly cloudy day. We gradually warm into the week ahead.

MIDDAY Meteorgram line graph with sky conditions.png

Snow showers have been impacting the Stateline for most of the morning hours, flurries are now wrapping up from west to east. Most of the area saw about a dusting to about an inch of snow. Conditions improve this afternoon as clouds slowly depart leaving us with patchy sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20's. 

Tonight, skies remain partly to mostly cloudy, depending on how skies look overnight temperatures could drop into the single digits.

The week ahead gradually warms with cloudy skies and rain chances returning. 

Tomorrow and Wednesday look to be partly to mostly sunny with breezy conditions. Temperatures warm into the upper 20's for Tuesday and into the 30's for Wednesday.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

The latter half of the week remains cloudy with some chances of some drizzly or rainy conditions. Temperatures warm into the mid 40's to possibly even the low 50's. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you