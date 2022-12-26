Snow showers wrap up, mild air returns to the area by midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers taper off this morning leading to a partly cloudy day. We gradually warm into the week ahead.
Snow showers have been impacting the Stateline for most of the morning hours, flurries are now wrapping up from west to east. Most of the area saw about a dusting to about an inch of snow. Conditions improve this afternoon as clouds slowly depart leaving us with patchy sunshine. Temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20's.
Tonight, skies remain partly to mostly cloudy, depending on how skies look overnight temperatures could drop into the single digits.
The week ahead gradually warms with cloudy skies and rain chances returning.
Tomorrow and Wednesday look to be partly to mostly sunny with breezy conditions. Temperatures warm into the upper 20's for Tuesday and into the 30's for Wednesday.
The latter half of the week remains cloudy with some chances of some drizzly or rainy conditions. Temperatures warm into the mid 40's to possibly even the low 50's.