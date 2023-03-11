Snow showers return to the area tonight as clouds continue into the week ahead

The end of our winter season continues to be an active one as snow returns tonight and into Sunday. Cooler and breezy conditions continue into the start of the week.
Tonight, remains cloudy and snowy as temperatures return to the low to mid 30s. Widespread snow showers work their way into the Stateline tonight into tomorrow morning. Some lingering flurries could fly into the afternoon Sunday, but we dry out by Sunday night. One to three inches of snow is expected tonight into tomorrow,
If you have late night plans or early brunch plans there could be some slick spots on the roads and walkways so use caution as you head out to your destinations.
If you're looking for some sunshine unfortunately the next few days remain rather cloudy. Sunday and Monday remain cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s however a breezy wind keeps wind chills in the teens to 20-degree range.
Sunshine returns late Monday into Tuesday as a high-pressure system works its way into the Midwest. Temperatures start to warm back to normal as the week goes on.
Temperatures will return to the 40s by Wednesday, before another system brings us more precipitation chances for later next week, possibly impacting St. Patrick's Day holiday plans on Friday.