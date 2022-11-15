Snow showers move in bringing slushy roads

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow with slushy accumulations on roadways expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during the Tuesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&