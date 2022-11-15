Snow showers move in bringing slushy roads

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers take over through Wednesday before bitter cold air sweeps in.
Tuesday morning is off to snowy start as snow showers are moving into northern Illinois. Snow showers will continue to build in through the next few hours impacting the morning commute.
Give yourself extra time as you head out today with slushy and slick conditions expected on the roadways. With the snow bringing a few impacts, the entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 a.m. until midnight.
Snow showers will become more off and on into the afternoon with some pockets of heavier snow possible further to the northeast. Showers will taper off into tonight, but more snow will return into Wednesday bringing lower amounts.
Most of northern Illinois will see 1-2" with areas further to the northeast seeing over 2 inches. Those closer to the lake will see lake enhancement bring them higher totals as see on our snow totals map.
With some showers lingering into Wednesday, there is a potential to see snow squalls which are quick bursts of heavy snow that bring blizzard-like conditions on the ground.
Keep an eye on the forecast even after today's main event. Thursday may even bring some flurries before the temperatures take a tumble.
Thursday and Friday will feature afternoon highs within the 20's, and lower teens overnight heading into the weekend. This bitter cold air will not last long as we may climb back into the 40's for Thanksgiving week.