Snow showers move in after a windy Wednesday

With windy conditions early into Wednesday, heavy snowfall may reach portions of our area into Thursday.
Wednesday morning is off to a windy start as most of the area is still under a Wind Advisory until noon. Winds may gust up to 50 miles per hour at times. These gusty winds may bring some difficulties traveling, keep that in mind for the morning commute.
Once this advisory expires, winds will begin to settle into the evening and overnight hours.
Temperatures will drop throughout the day with the morning being the 'warmest' part of the day. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20's by tonight.
As the rest of the day stays mostly cloudy, snow showers will move overnight. The activity will build in for most of the area by the morning commute bringing snow showers and some a wintry mix.
The entire area will see winter weather alerts into Thursday. Jo Daviess and Stephenson counties will be under a Winter Storm Warning at 12 a.m. until 6 p.m. as 4-7 inches of snow are possible.
Winnebago, Ogle, Boone and southern Wisconsin counties will be under a Winter Storm Watch from 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. These counties will likely see over 3 inches of snow, some may see up to 6 inches.
Lee and DeKalb counties will see a Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at 3 a.m. until 9 p.m. with accumulating snow possible along with freezing rain and or sleet mixing in with the snow.
Whiteside and Carroll counties will also see a Winter Weather Advisory with 3-5 inches of snow possible.
The snow will move in overnight and into the morning commute for Thursday. a wintry mix will move in over areas within Lee and DeKalb counties. Locations to the northwest will see snow showers through the morning and afternoon.
Snow showers will move in over all of northern Illinois into the afternoon before the activity exits into the evening and overnight hours.
A heavy band of snow is expected to set up into the northwest but where exactly the heavy band will set up is still uncertain.
Stay tuned to the forecast as more details will become available.