Snow showers lead to slushy roads this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While snow totals are on the lower end of the scale, just enough snow falls through Tuesday to slow you down on the road.
We have to wait a little while longer until the snow flies. Showers aren't likely until 5 am Tuesday. Temperatures stay right around the freezing point overnight.
Once the snow showers get going early Tuesday, we'll quickly see slushy roads, especially on bridges and overpasses. We may pick up close to 1" of snow Tuesday morning alone, especially close to the Wisconsin/Illinois state line.
The National Weather Service issues the first Winter Weather Advisory of the season as a heads up that slushy roads are on the way. We'll likely see the impacts between 4 am and noon Tuesday.
By Tuesday afternoon, the snow showers turn very light, if not stop for a brief while in some spots. Another burst of snow showers sweep back in for Tuesday evening, so the drive home may become slushy at times.
In general, 1-2" of snow fall near the I-88 corridor, and closer to Oregon and Dixon. Spots like Freeport, Rockford, Belvidere, and Beloit get 2-3" of snowfall. A little lake-effect snow sets up closer to Chicago, so spots closer to Lake Michigan may see over 3" of snow.
Temperatures sneak above freezing Tuesday afternoon, which may help melt some of this snow and help the roads.
After a break in the snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, another round of light showers come in by Wednesday afternoon. We could pick up around another 1/2" of snow.
One more round of snow is possible Thursday afternoon. For now, this round looks more like flurries, but we'll monitor the evolving situation.
Finally, the weather dries up in time for Friday and the weekend. By this point, however, temperatures get even colder. We'll be in the 20s for highs starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.