Snow showers join us midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Groundhog Day brings the Stateline snow showers before temperatures fall overnight ahead of a quiet end to the week.
Snowy Wednesday:
Snow showers have entered the area early with just flurries to a light snow noticed north, closer to the Stateline. With the snow falling for many, temperatures fell much cooler today with the upper teens expected this afternoon.
Snow showers are expected to continue through the morning. The activity will begin to whine down as we head into the afternoon. Areas to the south of I-88 will likely see a few inches as Lee and DeKalb counties are still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. this evening.
Places in the northwestern part of the area such as Stephenson County may just see flurries to a light snow as light to moderate snowfall may be seen for the southern portions of Lee and DeKalb counties.
There still is a potential for a sharp cut off in terms of snowfall totals. You may run into little snow to several inches in a short distant within the southern counties of the viewing area.
Despite places north of I-88 not seeing much for snowfall, still be cautious of slick spots this morning. It does not take a lot of snow to lead to slippery conditions.
With the activity wrapping up into the afternoon and evening, the overnight hours will remain quiet but cloudy with colder temperatures.
Colder but quiet:
With the snow moving out of the area later today, conditions overnight will be quiet with much cooler temperatures. Overnight lows are to drop into the upper single digits. Cloud cover will remain overhead as colder conditions set in. Wind chills will fall slightly below zero.
Thursday and Friday will feature highs in the upper teens. With cloud cover expected early tomorrow, conditions will gradually clear as sunshine returns for the afternoon. Friday will keep the sunshine around as it spills over into the weekend as well.
Temperatures this weekend will dance through the 20's before we warm into the 30's, even upper 30's, into the extended forecast.