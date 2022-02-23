Snow showers create slick roads Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the 2nd time this week, roads turn slippery for a while thanks to snow showers. The fluffy snow could impact Friday morning as well.
Quiet for snow:
The weather stays dry and cloudy through Thursday morning, so our break from slick roads lasts a short while longer. We'll see chilly weather overnight, with wind chills near zero into Thursday morning.
Thursday remains chilly and cloudy until the afternoon. High temperatures only rise to the upper 20s, with wind chills in the teens.
Snowy stretch:
Snow kicks on by Thursday afternoon, and steadily falls through early Friday morning. We'll likely see 2-3" or more for snow in total. The snow is the fluffy kind, which makes it easy to shovel, but piles up faster than a denser, wetter snow.
Watch out for slick roads during the Thursday evening commute. The snow will be piling up on the roads by then. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from noon Thursday to 6 am Friday for all of northern Illinois to highlight how long the snowy impacts may last.
Dry and warmer:
The snow quickly ends before sunrise Friday but watch out for slippery roads during the morning commute. The rest of Friday is dry and somewhat cloudy with temperatures in the upper 20s.
The weekend quickly turns around, with sunshine both days and slightly warmer weather. Temperatures warm into the middle 30s each afternoon.
Next week keeps the sunshine and warming trend around. February ends on Monday with highs in the upper 30s. March starts with the 40s, and possibly a day in the 50s. The weather looks to remain dry and quiet for a stretch.