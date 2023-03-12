Snow showers continue this morning and a chilly start to the week ahead

Good morning! Waking up this morning temperatures will be in the low 30s but feel like they are in the upper 20s. A few slippery spots are possible on untreated surfaces so be careful if you are heading out to church or brunch this morning.
Scattered snow showers will continue into most of the day today however will add little to no new accumulations. There is even a chance to see that snow transition into some light rain showers as temperatures warm up into the mid to upper 30s for the day.
As we head into next week temperatures will start off rather chilly in the low to mid 30s with a rather gusty wind making temperatures feel like they are in the mid to upper teens to low 20s! Cloudy skies continue into Monday and there is a chance for light flurries as a weak system moves through our area.
Sunshine returns in full force for Tuesday and some of Wednesday as temperatures warm into the upper 30s to low 40s for Tuesday and into the 40s for Wednesday.
Another system brings us more precipitation chances for later next week, possibly impacting St. Patrick's Day holiday plans on Friday.