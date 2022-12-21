Snow plow workers prepare roads for winter storm

In preparations for the severe winter storm, snow plow workers have begun salting roads, and as more inches of snow falls to the ground, they will begin clearing roadways.
"If you have to travel, slow down...if you're new to the area, and new to snow, it takes sometime twice as long to get from point A to point B," said Mitch Leatherby, the Street Transportation Superintendent for the city of Rockford.
"If you could avoid travel at all...that may be the best".
The City of Rockford plans to have 23 trucks along 23 routes in the city, then will have contractors commence snow treatment on residential roads once snow numbers reach 2 inches.
"Just because we're out there, doesn't mean we have bare pavement", said Leatherby.
Several cities, are also having industrial trucking routes cleared to ensure that these trucks holding valuable resources make it safe to their destinations.
"If there are a lot trucks on that route, we'll have to stay on those because the snow will pack down and turn to ice on us," said Tim Isley, the Public Works Director for the City of Rochelle.
The City of Rockford has a policy for when Snow Emergencies are active, all vehicles should be parked on the even or odd address side of the road, according to the current date. Doing this will help snow plows focus on clearing residential roads and keeping streets clear.
"If possible, always park your vehicle off the street," said Isley.
With Holiday travel around the corner, only travel when necessary, and double your travel time. Professionals want to remind you that if your car begins to slide, do not press the brakes to help gain more control with steering.