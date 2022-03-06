Snow likely to make roads slick for the Monday morning commute

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief snowfall rates of one inch per hour are possible between midnight and 3 AM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. &&