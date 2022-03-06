 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Brief snowfall rates of one inch per hour
are possible between midnight and 3 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Snow likely to make roads slick for the Monday morning commute

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After Saturday's severe thunderstorms brought wind damage to many in the Stateline, Mother Nature is poised to flip the script and bring us some frozen precipitation for the start of the work week.

Tonight, yet another storm system makes its way into the Great Lakes region, with the Stateline on the colder side of things this time.

3-7-22 Snow Model 1.png

Snow will continue falling throughout the early morning hours Monday. The snow already fallen as well as the snow continuing to fall are likely to make for a messy commute to work or school Monday morning. Lingering showers could last into the late morning hours.

3-7-22 Snow Model 2.png

When all is said and done, two to three inches of snow is likely throughout the Stateline Monday morning. Localized snowfall totals of four inches or more are also possible wherever the heaviest snow bands line up.

WREX Studio (1).png

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Stateline, beginning at 8 p.m. for our westernmost counties and midnight for the rest of the area, lasting until noon Monday for the entire area. A Winter Weather Advisory means wintry precipitation is likely to create slippery travel conditions.

Make sure to give yourself some extra time heading into work or school Monday morning. Slow down and give plenty of room between you and other cars around you.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

