Snow likely to make roads slick for the Monday morning commute

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After Saturday's severe thunderstorms brought wind damage to many in the Stateline, Mother Nature is poised to flip the script and bring us some frozen precipitation for the start of the work week.
Tonight, yet another storm system makes its way into the Great Lakes region, with the Stateline on the colder side of things this time.
Snow will continue falling throughout the early morning hours Monday. The snow already fallen as well as the snow continuing to fall are likely to make for a messy commute to work or school Monday morning. Lingering showers could last into the late morning hours.
When all is said and done, two to three inches of snow is likely throughout the Stateline Monday morning. Localized snowfall totals of four inches or more are also possible wherever the heaviest snow bands line up.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Stateline, beginning at 8 p.m. for our westernmost counties and midnight for the rest of the area, lasting until noon Monday for the entire area. A Winter Weather Advisory means wintry precipitation is likely to create slippery travel conditions.
Make sure to give yourself some extra time heading into work or school Monday morning. Slow down and give plenty of room between you and other cars around you.