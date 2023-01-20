Snow has a better chance at sticking this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow has been lacking all season, including light snow melting right away this week. This weekend, however, could see a little snow pile up.
The weekend starts off quiet. We're stuck under a cloudy sky through Saturday, though the weather stays dry. Temperatures stay near freezing for a high Saturday afternoon.
Saturday night is when the weather turns active. Light snow showers slide in by 10 pm and stick around for much of the night. Snow should wrap up around sunrise Sunday, though some scattered flurries may pop up over the rest of the morning.
Accumulations range between 0.5-1.5" for most of our area. There is a slight chance a location or two get up to 2" or so, if the storm overperforms. The weather is cold enough for the snow to stick to the roads, so be ready for slippery spots even with the light amounts.
The rest of the weekend stays cloudy and dry. Sunday afternoon warms up to around freezing. We stay cloudy and cool early next week. Another storm may be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it's too early to say how this storm strikes us. Stay tuned for details.
Extra chilly weather looks to slide in after the midweek snow chance.