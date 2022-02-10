 Skip to main content
...Quick Burst of Wet Snow Late Tonight...

A two to three hour period of wet snow is expected tonight across
northern Illinois and far northwest Indiana. This will move from
west to east over the area between 10 PM and 3 AM. While only a
short duration snow, it is likely to fall at a heavier rate,
resulting in quick accumulation of around an inch north of I-80 to
possibly to near two inches near the Wisconsin state line. In
addition, winds will be gusting to at least 30 mph during the
snow, and even with the wet composition of the snow will sharply
reduce visibility.

The snow will lead to slush-covered roads and briefly hazardous
travel during the overnight period. While at least some snow will
melt by daybreak Friday as temperatures warm into the mid 30s,
areas of slush are likely to remain on untreated roadways through
the morning commute. Plan on allowing some extra travel time.

Snow falls ahead of wild weekend temperature swings

Snow showers arrive ahead of some warmer weather overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers and slushy roads are all part of an up-and-down start to the weekend, featuring both a big warm-up and equally big cool down.

Thursday night snow:

Snow showers slide in overnight ahead of the big push of warm air. We may only see snow for a couple of hours after 10 pm, but enough falls to amount to around 1". The snow may be slushy, and slippery enough to cause some minor travel issues.

Because of the warm air moving in, the snow may start melting before sunrise. Light rain showers could take over late overnight as well. Despite the melting, watch out for those slick or slushy spots, just in case.

Any showers should be over by sunrise. From there, an interesting temperature trend takes over.

Warm start to Friday:

Temperatures rise overnight as the warmer air move in. As a result, we could be close to 40 degrees by tomorrow morning.

We hold onto the 40s through the early afternoon, then cold air catches up with us. We may drop 20 degrees heading into Friday evening. By sunset, temperatures could be into the 20s or colder.

Chilly weekend:

After the big rise and drop Friday, we settle into a cold pattern for the weekend. Both days stay dry and quiet, but barely warm up.

Saturday only rises into the upper teens, with wind chills near zero for most of the day. Sunday gets into the low 20s, but still sees single digit wind chills.

Temperatures are on the rise again next week. Valentine's Day gets the week started in the low 30s, then we may be closer to 50 degrees by midweek. Colder weather and a chance for rain set up after Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

