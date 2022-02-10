Snow falls ahead of wild weekend temperature swings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Snow showers and slushy roads are all part of an up-and-down start to the weekend, featuring both a big warm-up and equally big cool down.
Thursday night snow:
Snow showers slide in overnight ahead of the big push of warm air. We may only see snow for a couple of hours after 10 pm, but enough falls to amount to around 1". The snow may be slushy, and slippery enough to cause some minor travel issues.
Because of the warm air moving in, the snow may start melting before sunrise. Light rain showers could take over late overnight as well. Despite the melting, watch out for those slick or slushy spots, just in case.
Any showers should be over by sunrise. From there, an interesting temperature trend takes over.
Warm start to Friday:
Temperatures rise overnight as the warmer air move in. As a result, we could be close to 40 degrees by tomorrow morning.
We hold onto the 40s through the early afternoon, then cold air catches up with us. We may drop 20 degrees heading into Friday evening. By sunset, temperatures could be into the 20s or colder.
Chilly weekend:
After the big rise and drop Friday, we settle into a cold pattern for the weekend. Both days stay dry and quiet, but barely warm up.
Saturday only rises into the upper teens, with wind chills near zero for most of the day. Sunday gets into the low 20s, but still sees single digit wind chills.
Temperatures are on the rise again next week. Valentine's Day gets the week started in the low 30s, then we may be closer to 50 degrees by midweek. Colder weather and a chance for rain set up after Wednesday.