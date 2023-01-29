Snow comes to an end as colder air moves in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few lingering flurries may impact the morning hours however as we dig out a stretch of some bitter cold temperatures settles in.
Good morning and happy Sunday! Waking up this morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens with wind chill values in the single digits so bundle up if you are heading outdoors this morning!
Highs for the day will only reach the teens and lows into Monday morning will dip into the lower single digits. Snow showers could linger into the early morning hours, on top of that gusty winds will cause some blowing and drifting snow especially in more open and rural areas.
Dry and Cold:
As we head into the start of the week a colder more Arctic airmass settles into the Midwest. This will be the coldest air we have seen since Christmastime.
For the first half of the week, daytime high temperatures sit in the upper single digits to mid-teens, wind chill values will be sitting at or slightly below zero. Conditions remain mostly cloudy but gradually become sunny as the week goes on.
By Wednesday, temperatures return to the upper teens to low 20's with wind chill values in the single digits. Quiet and cool weather continue into the end of the week and possibly into the first half of the weekend.