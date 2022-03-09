Snow and extra chilly air bring wintry weather back

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While this week has been cooler than average, colder air and snow showers bring a January feel back to the Stateline.
Thursday snow and weekend cold:
Light snow showers bring slippery spots on the roads back to the Stateline Thursday. while temperatures may struggle to get to the 30s for a few days.
Thursday starts out cloudy and dry. Light snow showers slide in by the evening hours and could bring just enough snow to cause some slick roads. In general, most spots only pick up 1" or so for snowfall.
The cloudy weather and chilly air hold temperatures in the upper 20s. This is around 15 degrees colder than average for this time of year.
The weather dries out Thursday night and turns partly cloudy for Friday. The little additional sunshine doesn't boost us up much for temperature. We stay in the low 30s for highs.
Saturday looks to be the coldest day of the week. Temperatures only get to the middle 20s, putting us around 20 degrees below average. We at least have a sunny day to look forward to.
Back to spring soon:
The weather turns around very quickly starting Sunday. Temperatures jump a whopping 25 degrees by Sunday afternoon, placing us near 50 degrees. A mostly sunny sky rounds out much more comfortable conditions.
Monday stays near 50 degrees with a slight chance for showers. We may see the 60s for a few days during the middle of next week.