Slushy spots pop up through Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A mix of rain, snow, and sleet causes a few slushy spots on the roads through Thursday; this all depends, of course, on where you live.
Through the evening hours, look for a mix of rain and snow showers. The snowy weather occurs roughly north of I-88. Near and south of I-88, including Dixon and DeKalb, will mainly see rain. Where we see snow mix in, slushy spots may develop on the roads. Drive with care through the evening.
The showers move north by tonight, and foggy and drizzly weather move in. While we won't see much for slushy, it'll be hard to see while driving. Temperatures hover near or above freezing, which should keep icy spots off of the roads.
Thursday provides on-and-off showers, with mostly rain falling. Some snow may mix in by Thursday evening, so slushy spots are possible again.
Friday and Saturday provide dry and cool weather, then more snow is possible Saturday night. Stay tuned for details as the next round approaches.