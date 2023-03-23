Slush may return this weekend

Wintery weather isn't over yet, with a rain/snow mix coming by Saturday morning. Snow showers may take over long enough to cause some slushy accumulation.
Leading up to the weekend, the weather stays quiet and partly cloudy. Under the peeks of sunshine, temperatures hit the upper 40s again Friday.
The next storm system sweeps in Friday evening. Showers start out as rain by the late evening, so that shouldn't impact your early weekend plans much.
Snow mixes in Friday night, then snow takes over in spots by Saturday morning. We continue to see snow showers throughout the morning, then the weather dries up by noon.
The level of impacts we see depends on how heavy the snow falls. Heavier snow showers will result in slushy side streets, rural roads and highways, and bridges and overpasses. If the snow only falls lightly, the roads may melt the snow faster than it can accumulate.
Since much of this comes through during the overnight hours and the snow starts to melt as temperatures warm Saturday, impacts are lower but still plan on slushy and slippery roads at times.
A few inches of snow in total looks to accumulate, but again the impacts may vary depending on conditions.
After a snowy start, Saturday stays in the low 40s with a mostly cloudy sky. Sunday turns partly cloudy and warms to near 50 degrees. There's a slight chance for a rain/snow mix again Sunday night into Monday morning. The rest of next week looks drier and clearer, with highs warming back into the 50s.