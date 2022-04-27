Slowly warming with multiple chances for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a frosty start this morning, temperatures will be closer to average by the end of the week with frequent chances for rain.
Cooler day:
This morning brings us some of the coldest temperatures seen this week with some spots dropping into the upper 20's. Cloud cover is slowly moving in this morning as we'll turn to cloudy skies later today.
Temperatures will stay chilly today, only climbing into the upper 40's struggling to break 50 degrees. Most of your Wednesday will stay dry with scattered showers to move in into the overnight hours.
Overnight lows will fall into the middle 30's. Those furthest to the north along the Stateline, may see some flakes with most of the activity bringing just rainfall.
Frequent chances:
Scattered off and on showers will follow us into Thursday with lots of dry time still expected. Showers are expected into the morning and afternoon with some dry time overnight before we head into Friday.
A slight chance for rain remains for the end of the week as well before another system joins us into Saturday bringing rain and even thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be back into the 60's by Friday, thankfully closer to average.
Another slight chance for rain returns into Sunday with most of the day staying dry. Monday night brings our next best chance for rain as showers will follow us into Tuesday.
With near average temperatures remaining, an active pattern settles in as we kick off the month of May.