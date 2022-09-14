Slow warming trend brings in summer heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With the fall season not officially starting until next Thursday, hotter weather isn't unheard of in mid-September. We may be near record territory within the next 7 days.
Temperatures almost got to 80 degrees Wednesday and should reach that level around the area over the rest of the week. Leading up to Thursday, conditions cool into the 50s overnight with a clear sky. Some patchy fog is possible.
Thursday and Friday provide similar weather: lots of sunshine with warm temperatures. Highs should reach the low 80s in a few more spots over the next couple of days.
This weekend keeps the heat going, though some rain may return. The chances go from Saturday night through Sunday night. Rain may stay scattered to isolated but be ready for a shower or two on Sunday.
Next week may provide both summer heat and fall chill. The first half of the week looks to get into the middle to upper 80s. This is near record territory.
Fall officially begins on Thursday, and we could be back to cooler fall levels by that point. Late next week temperatures may fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.