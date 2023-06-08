Slightly warmer weather takes us into the weekend

After a couple cooler days, we feel a hint of heat into the start of the weekend. Much-needed rainfall may not be far behind.
We dip into brisk territory for another night in a row. Temperatures cool to the upper 40s with mainly clear and quiet conditions.
Friday looks gorgeous with a sunny sky and highs warming up to 80 degrees on the dot. Wildfire smoke may make the sky hazy at times. A light northwest breeze rounds out conditions.
Saturday keeps Friday's weather going, while adding a little warmth. Look for highs to get into the low 80s for most spots. A few more clouds build in as the day goes along.
Sunday switches conditions up a lot. Rain showers sweep in Saturday night and last through Sunday morning. The rain may turn scattered and spotty for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures drop to the upper 60s, giving us some of the coolest weather in roughly 3 weeks. Rainy weather should wrap up by Sunday evening.
We slowly warm back up into the 70s and 80s next week with mainly dry and sunny weather.