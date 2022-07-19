Slight relief from the heat comes during a windy Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While we only get subtle changes in the weather, the heat and humidity relax slightly for the middle of the week. Look for these conditions to return by this weekend.
Slight changes:
A weak cold front moves through tonight, providing a little change in the weather. Look for slightly lower heat and humidity, at least for Wednesday.
While the front approaches, we sit in hot, humid, and breezy conditions through the rest of the day. The heat index sits in the low 90s past sunset. Southerly wind gusts top 25 mph, which may help cool us off just a little.
Overnight, the cold front slides through without any rain. Any showers or storms stay to our north or dry up before arriving locally. We have a very warm and breezy night ahead as temperatures stay in the low 70s.
Wednesday cools to the middle 80s, with slightly muggy air. We continue to feel breezy winds, this time out of the west gusting to 30 mph. Bright sunny weather hangs overhead.
Thursday isn't much different. The air remains slightly muggy, with highs closer to 90 degrees.
Heat, humidity, and storms:
Low chances for rain develop between late Thursday and Sunday. We won't see rain the entire time but watch out for isolated showers and storms Thursday and Friday, then a better chance late Saturday through Sunday.
In fact, the weekend changes into Sunday provide a better opportunity for stronger storms and flooding rainfall. Pay attention to how the forecast evolves as you make your weekend plans.
Temperatures stay near 90 degrees Friday and Saturday. The humidity is on the rise again, so Saturday may feel like the middle 90s to around 100 degrees with the heat index.
Starting Sunday, temperatures cool to the low 80s. We likely stay at that level going into early next week.