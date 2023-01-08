Slight chance to see the sunshine today, hopefully sun returns into the week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A gloomy start to the day is ahead for the Stateline. Warmer and sunnier conditions continue into the week ahead.
After our 8th day of cloudy skies hopefully we can break the cloudy spell later today. Starting your day today we see patchy fog and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20's for the morning. With temperatures being below freezing overnight, use caution on any untreated surfaces as it could be slick.
We gradually warm into the low 30s for the day with mostly cloudy skies continuing into the day. Keep all fingers crossed as we head into the afternoon as there is a slight chance for some peaks of sun, however it is likely we see a similar day to Saturday.
As we head into a new week, temperatures turn mild and skies hopefully clear out. Daytime highs remain in the low 40's with mostly sunny skies for Monday and into Tuesday. Clouds return for Wednesday ahead of our next weather system.
Keep an eye on the forecast as there is a chance to see a wintry mix towards the end of the week. It is still too early to tell what is going to happen, after the system moves through a high-pressure system settles in bringing more seasonable temperatures to the Stateline.