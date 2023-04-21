Sky Carp win fourth game in a row beating Cedar Rapids

BELOIT, WI — The Sky Carp are off to a hot start in 2023 despite the cooler temperatures outside on Friday Night.
The Carp took the field looking for their fourth straight win over the Kernels in the middle of a six game series with Cedar Rapids.
Edgar Sanchez took the bump for the Carp at ABC Supply Stadium and was dominant to start striking out the side in the first.
A Tanner Schobel single to Center drove in Noah Cardenas for the first run of the game in the top of the second and gave the Kernels a 1-0 lead until Ynmanol Marinez drove in Yiddi Cappe on a sac-fly in the bottom half.
Cedar Rapids would get one more in the top of the third after a fielders choice but again, the Carp answered in the bottom half as Davis Bradshaw was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Sanchez would go four innings allowing five hits, two runs, two walks and striking out seven Kernals before the Sky Carp bullpen took over striking out five and allowing only one run in five innings.
The Kernels broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the seventh when Willie Joe Garry Jr. hit his first long ball of the year making it 3-2 Cedar Rapids.
The Carp wouldn't quit in this one, though, as Joshua Zamora singled to left scoring Marinez and Zach Zubia giving the Sky Carp a 4-2 lead heading into the ninth.
Chandler Jozwiak came on in the ninth and shut down the Kernels going 1-2-3 and recording his second save of the year.
The win would go to Kyle Crigger, his third of the year, after coming on in the eighth inning.
The loss goes to Cedar Rapids' Alejandro Hidalgo (0-1) after four innings of work, giving up two runs on five hits.
The Sky Carp return to ABC Supply Stadium Saturday for a 3:05 first pitch.
Left-hander Luis Palacios is expected to start for Beloit and will make his first Sky Carp start after being assigned from triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.