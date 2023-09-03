Sky Carp fall on final regular season home game

BELOIT, Wis.– A blazing hot Sunday afternoon couldn’t keep away the Sky Carp faithful from bidding adieu to the 2023 season.
The crowd took their time exiting ABC Supply Stadium for the final time, stopping for kids to run the bases and having a family catch in the outfield.
The fans will reconvene in April 2024, with significantly cooler temperatures and excitement back at an all-time high as another season begins.
The memories made in 2023 were numerous, with exciting wins off the field combining with many company outings, familiy reunions and first dates in the stands.
The Sky Carp finished the home slate on a disappointing note, losing 6-2 to Wisconsin to complete their 1-11 homestand.
Beloit will finish its 2023 season with a six-game series at Peoria beginning Tuesday.