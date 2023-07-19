Sky Carp fall for second straight night to Quad Cities

Beloit, WI — The Beloit Sky Carp came into Wednesday Night's game with just a six game lead over the Quad Cities River Bandits after falling in the first game of the six-game-series on Tuesday.
Fans were treated to quite the baseball sky on a beautiful evening in Beloit.
Fans of pitching were also treated to a dominating performance out of Quad Cities' Tyson Guerrero.
The River Bandits lefty went 5.2 giving up four hits and one earned run but striking out six.
On a quiet night for the bats of both teams, Quad Cities broke even in the second when Kale Emshoff drove in Carter Jensen and Herard Gonzalez for a two-run double.
The Sky Carp sent out right-hander Gabe Bierman to oppose Quad Cities.
The starter went six innings allowing three runs on five hits with four walks.
After Carter Jensen grounded into a force out that allowed River Town to score, it was Joe Mack who gave the Sky Carp some life in the bottom of the sixth.
Mack crushed his first homer of the season to deep right field bringing the Carp within one, but that wasn't enough as Brandon Johnson came in and shut the door earning a two-inning save.
Quad Cities moves to 40-46 on the season (8-12 in the second half) giving the Carp their 48th loss of the season (37-48)
The Sky Carp and River Bandits square off again on Thursday Night at ABC Supply Stadium.
First pitch is set for 6:35