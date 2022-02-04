Sit & Slay owner hopes for more resources for minority owned businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Help may be on the way for minority owned businesses in the Stateline.
During the 2023 fiscal year, $5 million will be used to help minority owned businesses expand in Illinois.
But for Sit & Slay owner Abony Austin, she is looking forward to it.
"I want help with entrepreneurship, marketing skills, and advertising," said Austin.
Austin has run the hair salon since 2018, and says having a lack of resources prevented her from growing faster.
"We're not machines and we don't have access to the information first hand," said Austin. "I have the drive, but I just need someone to get behind me and say this is how we do this."
And growing up as a foster child made things even more difficult.
"I never had that support or guidance," said Austin. "We should be able to go find classes that can support us and help us learn how to build that business and keep it going."
Austin says support from the government helps small businesses like hers expand, so she can continue to bring positivity to her community.
"If the government is empowering me and providing these programs, then I'm able to assist the community," said Austin. "Then our community will grow because it starts from the little people."
Empowering the next person that comes through the doors.