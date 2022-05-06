Sisters on Main restaurant closes for good

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Popular downtown diner, Sisters on Main, have closed their doors for good.
Originally opening in 2018, the restaurant served traditional breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as daily specials. Taco Tuesday and Wing Wednesday were also popular events.
Located at 307 South Main Street, the building originally housed Magpie, a breakfast joint. After a nearby building caught fire in 2017, the restaurant found a new location at 126 North Madison Street.
Building owner Urban Equity Properties posted about the building's vacancy on Facebook: