Sinnissippi opens after storm damaged course

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Damaged trees and uprooted stumps still dot parts of Sinnissippi Golf Course. The course was hit hard when storms ripped through Rockford two weeks ago. It was supposed to open two weeks ago when the storms hit, but instead it just opened Friday morning.
"It was tough," golfer Dick Alton said. "With the trees the storm hit, you could tell it was bombarded."
But the golfers were ready to tee off for opening day after crews cleaned up the course for two weeks.
"The course is actually in pretty good shape except for the damage of the storm," Alton said. "It feels so good to get out."
"The course is in beautiful condition," adds Bruce Haugen, who typically plays several times a week. "The only problem is the trees that are in the fairways are still there."
A downed tree just provides an extra challenge on the way to the hole.
"Mainly our holes 5, 6, 7 and 8 incurred the worst damage," said Ann Bloomfield, the head golf pro at Sinnissippi. "Believe it or not, none of the rest of the course got touched."
Sinnissippi lost about 30 trees in the storm. They plan on planting about 50 new trees to make up for it. The regulars appreciate the work that went into getting the course ready.
"We play a lot," Haugen said. "We play probably four times a week in the morning. It's great to be out here. All the guys who regularly play are out here now. We're glad to be here. It's a fun course."
Whether they're playing well, or just out to have a good time on a sunny Friday, having Sinnissippi open again makes Rockford's golf community feel whole again.
"Just feels great to be back at it again," Bloomfield said. "This is near and dear to my heart, for sure."
While they continue to haul away tree limbs, golfers will enjoy playing Rockford's oldest public course.