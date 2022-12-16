Simon says Missouri Southern State for college golf

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Winnebago senior golfer Kyra Simon made her college commitment official right before kicking off winter break. Simon will play at Division II Missouri Southern State in Joplin.
She says the program and coaches jumped out as reasons why she picked the school. After years of hard work, Simon is thrilled about the opportunity to play golf in college.
"I'm overjoyed," Simon said. "I'm so excited to start this next part of my future. I've been working really hard for a really long time. I'm just excited to do it and start."
Simon credits taking a more relaxed approach and enjoying things more to her improvement this past season. She finished 7th in the state in the 1-A tournament, becoming Winnebago's 1st All-State girls golfer. She'll look to keep improving heading into next fall.