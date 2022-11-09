Signing Day Roundup: Local athletes make college commitments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period for high school athletes looking to make their college commitments official. Several athletes around the area jumped on the opportunity to sign on the first day of the period.
Guilford golfer Kayla Sayyalinh signed her National Letter of Intent to play golf at SIU-Carbondale.
"I'm just really excited that I'm going to be able to continue my golf career at the next level," Sayyalinh said. "I really loved the environment of the coaches and players. They didn't care if you had a bad day. They were just there to support everybody and get them to their highest potential."
Sayyalinh's longtime friend and competitor on the golf course, Ella Greenberg, also made her college commitment at Boylan. Greenberg signed to play golf at South Dakota.
"I'm excited for next year," Greenberg said. "It's really kicking in that it is next year and a year from today I'll be at South Dakota and finishing up my fall season there. It's crazy to think about."
Her Boylan classmate Mattie Bishop is also heading to the NCAA Division I level. Bishop signed to compete in track and field at Massachusetts, where she'll do throwing events.
"It's been really nerve-wracking getting my final decision," said Bishop, whose older sisters also competed in college. "But it's super exciting to be here and have that put together. It's been a long time coming. A lot of work and effort figuring out the perfect place. It's just really exciting to have it done."
She cited the UMass coaching staff and the opportunity to pursue a biomedical engineering degree as key factors in choosing her school.
North Boone's baseball program has its first DI player. Chandler Alderman signed to play at Middle Tennessee State. The big lefty has put in a lot of time and effort to reach this point.
"You just can't put into words how hard I've worked and this is all kind of paying off right now," Alderman said. "The coaching staff really made me feel at home. Just the atmosphere the school brings, amazing facilities. Everything was good there. No down sides."
His Big Northern Conference rival Braden Smith will also play baseball in college. The Byron senior signed his letter to play at DII Maryville in St. Louis.
"I'm very excited about it," Smith said. "I hopefully have a big future there. It's a great university, great coaches, great school. I'm super excited. I'm pumped. Something really hit different here. There was a little something different at this school than everywhere else. Ultimately it led to the coaches, the way the school is run, what the school is offering and all the players there and all the success the program has had. At the end of the day, I think it just showed how successful of a school it is."
This was just the first day of the signing period, with a few other signings scheduled for next week.