Showery Tuesday leads to a dry and seasonable week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Showers and cooler temperatures continue into the evening. Drier and sunny weather remains for the rest of the week.
Compared to yesterday, the Stateline is seeing temperatures that are at least 15 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday sitting in the upper 40s to low 50s. Along with cooler temperatures, a misty light rain has developed over the area making for perfect sweater or flannel weather tonight.
Steadier rainfall will continue into this evening and overnight hours, within the heavier rainstorms a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. While flooding isn't a huge concern be careful for some ponding in poor drainage areas.
When all is said and done, we could see just over an inch to almost two inches of rain fall from this system. Waking up tomorrow morning, a few lingering light showers are expected before sunrise, these showers dissipate as the morning goes on.
As Wednesday morning progresses skies clear and temperatures remain cool in the upper 50s. A high pressure brings pleasant and quiet weather into the area for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Daytime highs will reach in the upper 50's while overnight temperatures drop back into the upper 30s to low 40s. Conditions remain dry and sunny for the rest of the week.
A weak low pressure system swings into the area by Sunday bringing some shower chances back to the area. Timing of this is still uncertain so stay tuned for the updates to the forecast.