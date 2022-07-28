Showery start to Thursday leads to comfortable end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cold front is moving through the area this morning bringing with it a round of showers that have wrapped up early this morning.
Drying out:
Showers have pushed out of the area as the cold front sinks to our south. Skies have cleared out and temperatures this morning have remained in the low to mid 60's. We will warm into the low 80's for the day today as we continue to dry out after this morning's rain showers.
A high-pressure system moves in behind the cold front bringing quiet and pleasant conditions to the end of the week.
Pleasant end:
The next couple days remain dry, sunny and quiet for the most part that is thanks to a high-pressure system. Friday remains seasonable with temperatures in the upper 70's with dew points in the mid 50's making for a beautiful sunny day.
Temperatures gradually begin their warming trend starting with Saturday. Saturday is a copy/paste of Friday except with slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80's.
Sunday will remain dry with warmer temperatures and slightly more humid than Saturday. Temperatures remain in the mid 80's with plenty of sunshine.
Looking ahead:
Heat and humidity return ahead of a warm front moving in on Monday morning. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80's and dew points warm into the low to mid 60's. Another cold front moves through keeping the oppressive heat and humidity away until mid-week.
By Wednesday temperatures soar into the lower 90's with dew points back into the 60's and/or 70's. Making for a rather hot start to August.