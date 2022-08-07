Showery start leads to a fantastic week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline is seeing a break for the time being, after a very active morning for some.
After a very active morning where the whole Stateline saw heavy rain that caused flooding in and around Freeport. Right now there is a break in the action as this mornings rain moves towards the southeast.
Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 70's with a very humid airmass overhead causing dewpoints in the mid 70's. Cloudy skies are here to stay overnight and into the day tomorrow.
Soggy start to the week:
Heavy rain returns into the overnight and into Monday morning as well. These showers remain non-severe but could bring some flooding possibilities.
The culprit of this heavy rain is a slow moving cold front that makes its way through Monday afternoon.
Because of the cloud cover temperatures remain cooler for the day on Monday getting to the upper 70's to low 80's for the day. Showers wrap up by Monday night.
Terrific week ahead:
Once the cold front moves through we see a change in weather, with less humidity and comfortable conditions. Daily highs throughout the week only get into the upper 70's to low 80's with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 50's