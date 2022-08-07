 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on already wet
ground is possible as more heavy rain is likely within the region
tonight into Monday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois,
including the following areas, in north central Illinois, Boone,
De Kalb, Lee, Ogle and Winnebago. In northeast Illinois, McHenry.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of roadways that could cause impacts to the
Monday morning commute. Flooding along creeks and small streams.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rain will likely increase in coverage for at least parts of
northern Illinois later this evening into overnight. There is
high uncertainty where specifically in the region this heavy
rainfall will occur and how much will fall, though there are
indications of near 2 inch hourly rainfall rates being likely
with any thunderstorms. Where the ground is already wet from
thunderstorms earlier today, this will create an increased
flash flood threat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.

Stay away from flooded streams, ditches, stream banks, and fields.

&&

Showery start leads to a fantastic week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline is seeing a break for the time being, after a very active morning for some. 

After a very active morning where the whole Stateline saw heavy rain that caused flooding in and around Freeport. Right now there is a break in the action as this mornings rain moves towards the southeast. 

Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 70's with a very humid airmass overhead causing dewpoints in the mid 70's. Cloudy skies are here to stay overnight and into the day tomorrow.

Soggy start to the week: 

TRIAL HRRR long range.png

Heavy rain returns into the overnight and into Monday morning as well. These showers remain non-severe but could bring some flooding possibilities.

The culprit of this heavy rain is a slow moving cold front that makes its way through Monday afternoon. 

Because of the cloud cover temperatures remain cooler for the day on Monday getting to the upper 70's to low 80's for the day. Showers wrap up by Monday night.

Terrific week ahead: 

big weather changes.png

Once the cold front moves through we see a change in weather, with less humidity and comfortable conditions. Daily highs throughout the week only get into the upper 70's to low 80's with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 50's

