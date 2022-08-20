Showery Saturday leads to a more comfortable Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Keep an eye to the sky and be weather aware into this afternoon if you have outdoor plans as strong to severe storms and heavy rain is expected to impact our area.
Stormy Saturday:
A low-pressure system to our west is what is bringing a stormy afternoon to our area. A cold front associated with the system will be moving through into the afternoon and evening hours bringing with it heavy rain and the chance for severe storms.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms or a one out of five-threat level. Areas to our south across central Illinois is where the more favorable environment for severe weather.
The main concern with these storms is heavy rain that could cause flooding especially in areas that got over 2 inches of rain last night. Along with the heavy rain these storms will be bringing damaging winds up to 60 MPH, hail up to nickel size, frequent lightning.
Turning Comfy:
As the sun sets the storms will lose energy causing them to fizzle out to just some scattered showers. Showers could linger into the morning hours of Sunday so if you have any Sunday morning plans you might want to keep the umbrella handy.
Temperatures for the day tomorrow look to stick in the mid to upper 70's with partly sunny skies and a light northerly breeze.
Looking ahead:
Dry and seasonable weather return for the most of next week as a high-pressure system moves in. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 70's warming to the low 80's for the end of the week.
Showers and storms return by Thursday and Friday as a cold front moves through the area. Conditions turn seasonable by next weekend.