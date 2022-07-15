Showery end to a comfortable week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Rain showers are moving into the area this morning and could be heavy at times, make sure you have rain gear handy throughout the rest of today and into the weekend as additional rain chances continue this weekend.
Turning Active:
Waking up this morning we see cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Showers move in with strong wind gusts, frequent downpours and the chance of some isolated rumbles of thunder. Watch out for ponding of water on the roads due to the bursts of heavy rain this morning.
The first wave of showers arrives by mid-morning and wrapping up around 2:00 this afternoon.
We get a brief break afterwards, then showers and storms may return in the evening. This round, if it's able to form, could bring strong to damaging wind gusts and flooding rainfall. Stay weather aware as you go out in the evening.
Temperatures struggle to warm today due to the clouds and the rain, expect them to get into the upper 70s for the day and into the 60's tonight.
Weekend outlook:
Saturday morning looks to remain dry however there is a slight chance for showers and storms. These look to remain to the south of us however we still have the chance in place. Temperatures remain warm into the mid 80's for Saturday.
Sunday may bring spotty showers, but again there is some uncertainty as to whether they stay to our south. Temperatures fall back to the low 80s.
Next week stays dry and sunny, though hotter and more humid. We likely hit 90 degrees a couple times as the week remains hot. Showers and storms could impact Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it is still a little far out to tell timing and impacts.