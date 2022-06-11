Showery and cloudy weekend, hot conditions return for the start of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cool and comfortable conditions are here to stay this weekend however hot, and humidity return for a few days next week.
Comfortable weekend:
While skies have been mostly cloudy today temperatures have been sitting right around or slightly below average for this time of year. Right now temperatures are sitting in the upper 60's to low 70s across the Stateline. Southern Illinois is seeing temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's thanks to a warm cutting the state in half.
Tonight the mostly cloudy skies continue as does the chance for a shower and isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures drop into the low 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms linger into the early morning hours of Sunday. After that fog is a possibility for the morning hours. As Sunday dries up, temperatures warm into the low 80's with partly sunny skies.
Enjoy the cooler and comfortable weather this weekend and prepare for some very hot and humid air move in for the start of the upcoming week ahead.
Hazy, Hot and Humid:
Take it easy for the first half of the week as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90's with very high humidity levels!
Monday stays warm in the upper 80's with partly sunny skies and a chance for showers and thunderstorms as a warm front moves in. The conditions exist for some strong thunderstorms with damaging winds however whether or not all the ingredients come together is still unknown.
Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs close to record breaking territory. Highs in the upper 90's with dew points (humidity) in the upper 70's! With the very muggy air moving in, heat index values could jump into the triple digits.
Wednesday still remains hot with temperatures in the low to mid 90's with lower dew point temperatures allowing for the heat index values to be slightly lower but still close to the triple digits. A cold front is expected to move through Wednesday afternoon into the evening, breaking the heat and humidity.
Looking ahead:
The end of the week looks to still remain warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80's, but the dew points return to the 50's which is very comfortable compared to Tuesday and Wednesday.
Skies remain clear and little to no precipitation is expected for next weekend.