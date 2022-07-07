Showers return later tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With most of the day staying dry, showers and storms will creep back this evening into the overnight hours.
Last chance?:
Thursday is off to a dry start with mostly cloudy skies expected for most of the day. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80's later today as dew points stay within the 60's. With dry but humid conditions for the afternoon, chances for rain will slowly increase this evening.
Some isolated showers may bubble up into the evening with a better chance for more scattered to widespread rain moving in overnight. Showers will linger into early Friday morning.
So far this month, over 60% of July's rain has already fallen with 2.28" recorded so far. The average for this month is 3.81". Another half to three quarters of an inch may fall.
Drying out:
After a soggy week, we will settle into a fairly dry pattern. The 6–10-day outlook shows the area will trend drier into the middle of the month with little to no chances for rain in sight.
Starting Friday evening, conditions will dry out with sunny skies to return into much of the weekend. Temperatures will also stay within the 80's for most of the forecast. The warmest day looks to be Monday with forecast highs climbing into the upper 80's.