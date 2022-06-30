Showers return for the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a toasty afternoon, chances for showers and storms return for the end of the week as we prepare for the holiday weekend.
Next chance:
This afternoon, temperatures have climbed into the lower 90's as summertime heat has set in. A few clouds may be noticed along with sunshine as we stay dry for the rest of the afternoon and evening.
Cloud cover will slowly begin to build in as we head into the overnight hours ahead of our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60's.
Scattered showers will move in late tonight, early into Friday morning. Some showers may bring pockets of heavier rain. You may hear a few rumbles of thunder as well. Thunderstorms may be imbedded within the showers.
Most of this activity will exit by the afternoon but areas south near I-88 may still see some showers linger before we dry off into the early evening.
Temperatures for Friday will only climb into the middle 80's for a slightly cooler day.
Holiday weekend:
With a potentially soggy start to our Friday, sunshine and warm temperatures return for most of the holiday weekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday will feature temperatures climbing back into the upper 80's. We'll see lots of sunshine for Saturday with light winds as conditions stay dry.
There is a low chance for showers to bubble up overnight, early into Sunday morning but most of the day will stay dry. Sunday will also feature a few more clouds overhead.
A better chance for showers and storms comes on the 4th of July. Monday will see a quiet start as most of the day remains dry. Chances for rain do increase into the late afternoon and early evening.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80's once again as we may see some scattered showers and storms potentially move in. Timing looks somewhat unclear, stay tuned to the forecast for now details to come.