Showers reach the Stateline for a mild but wet Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rain will take over for our Wednesday bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and potentially snow into tomorrow.
Wet Wednesday:
Our Wednesday is off to a soggy start with light showers moving through the area. Off and on showers are expected for a majority of the day. These showers may bring pockets of heavier rain as well as a thunderstorm or two.
With the showers being off and on in nature, we will see some dry time throughout the day as the system continues to bring us these showers.
Most of the Stateline will see three quarters to an inch of rain, with some spots seeing over one inch of rain. Most of the northern Illionois is experiencing a moderate drought so this rain is much needed.
Along with the rain, breezy winds will also set in with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour. These winds will shift out of the west overnight as a cold front moves through.
This cold front will drop our temperatures into the middle 30's overnight helping any rain that lingers, transition into a rain and snow mix if not just snow for Thursday morning.
Areas closest to the Stateline may see a trace of snow early as the activity will end up tapering off into the afternoon on Thursday.
Another chance:
With this system exiting completely into Thursday evening, we'll see a brief break from any active weather as sunshine will return and take over for our Friday. Temperatures will also jump back into the upper 40's, pushing 50 degrees.
A majority of Friday will remain dry with another system moving in overnight bringing a rain and snow mix into early Saturday morning. As temperatures will warm through the morning, the showers will transition to just rain for late Saturday morning with the afternoon drying off.
The rest of the weekend will stay dry with sunshine expected for Sunday as temperatures remain into the upper 40's. Sunday will bring us another break before another active stretch returns into Monday of next week.