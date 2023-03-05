Showers move in late tonight, drizzly conditions continue into Monday

Temperatures start their downward trend after a mild day tomorrow. Clouds and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week ahead.
After a mild and partly sunny day, skies are turning cloudy ahead of our next weather system. Gusty winds continue into the evening hours and temperatures drop just a bit into the low to mid 40s tonight.
A quick line of rain showers moves in towards the 6 to 8 p.m. hours, afterwards we see a little bit of a break before more widespread heavy rain move in for the night and early Monday morning.
The heaviest rain and rumbles of thunder move in towards the midnight hours and get gradually lighter into the day Monday. While rainfall amounts remain below an inch expect some higher amounts in the embedded thunderstorms.
Temperatures for Monday remain spring-like into the low to mid 50s. Both Tuesday and Wednesday remains in the low to mid 40s, with mostly cloudy skies. We drop back into the low to mid 30s by the end of the week with the chance to see some wintry precipitation.