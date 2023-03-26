Showers likely across the area this evening, storms possible south

Make sure to keep the rain gear handy today as showers move into the area by the afternoon hours.
After this morning's wintry mix, the sun has come out for most across the area, which will help temperatures rise into the 40s this afternoon, though some spots south of Interstate 88 may see temperatures in the lower 50s.
A warm front lifting across central Illinois appears likely to stall somewhere between I-88 and I-80 just south of our area. This area, however, will serve as the focus for a marginal threat for severe weather in the afternoon.
Southern-most parts of Lee and DeKalb Counties have been outlined in a level one out of five, or "marginal," risk for severe storms mainly between 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible, capable of producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and a brief tornado or two.
Elsewhere in the Stateline, more showery activity is expected later this evening, mostly in the form of rain. As temperatures cool around sunset, however, a rain/snow mix is possible, but no impacts are expected with this round, much like Sunday morning's showers.
We try to stay somewhat dry for the first half of the week, but we do see a few chances for light showers Monday night into Tuesday and again Tuesday night into Wednesday. Most of the area will get through the week without a drop of rain but keep the umbrella handy just in case!
As we get to the middle of the week, temperatures get into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s as sunshine continues before we turn active once again.
Rain could return as early as Thursday evening into some of Friday, we could see a few rumbles of thunder possible. It is just a little too far away to determine specifics with this system, so stay tuned for more information!