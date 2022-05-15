Showers forecasted for tonight leads to a calm and quiet start to the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Clouds have claimed their place in the sky this afternoon. Showers stay to our south however could impact the evening forecast. The rest of the week features on and off precipitation and average temperatures.
Gloomy Sunday:
Clouds have increased across the area which has caused temperatures to slowly stop warming. Across the Stateline we are seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with 70-degree readings sitting to our south.
Showers have entered the viewing area and are mainly staying in Mc Henry, Boone, DeKalb, Ogle, Lee and Whiteside Counties. Rain chances continue into the evening and eventually clear out after dinnertime, leaving us with some clouds. Temperatures tonight drop into the low to mid 50s.
Seasonable start:
Monday into Tuesday afternoon will be the picks of the week as we see a few chances for showers into the work week. While not every day is a washout there could be some showers expected.
Monday sees abundant sunshine with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s. The only other concern is the rather gusty west-northwest breeze that will impact the day, potentially gusting to 30 mph at times. Skies remain clear into the overnight hours and temperatures drop into the 50s.
Tuesday starts out similar to Monday however clouds start to increase into the afternoon. Scattered rain showers are expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures remain seasonable in the low to mid 70s during the day and drop into the 50s overnight.
Wednesday remains showery and has the most chances to see more widespread showers. Temperatures are a little chilly in the upper 60s for daytime highs and into the low 50s for the overnight lows.
Back to summer:
Summerlike temperatures return by the end of the week. Temperatures for Thursday remain in the 80s with warmer dew points as well. Skies remain sunny allowing for some afternoon to evening showers to start to bubble up.
Temperatures are a little cooler for Friday however not by much. Skies remain partly sunny with temperatures in the mid 70s for the day and afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. The weekend starts out cooler and has a chance for on and off precipitation as well.