Showers exit tonight bringing gorgeous weather for Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The middle of our week features gloomy and soggy conditions as pleasant weather returns as soon as tomorrow.
Wet Wednesday:
Scattered showers are moving through most of northern Illinois this afternoon and evening. Some may feature pockets of heavier rain along with a rumble of thunder or two.
This activity does not bring a severe threat to our area. Some may pick up between a quarter to a half of an inch of rain. The showers will become even more scattered as this system exits allowing for dry weather to return into early Thursday morning.
As these showers exit, they will also take the cloud cover with it as sunshine will dominate for most of our Thursday.
Conditions don't stay for long with more rain to return late Thursday early into Friday.
Get outdoors:
Thanks to an area of high pressure briefly taking over, sunshine and dry weather will take over for Thursday. There will be a slight breeze into the afternoon with winds gust up to 20 miles per hour at times.
Along with some sun, temperatures will also climb into the lower 70's for a gorgeous day. Get outdoors to enjoy it with more rain and windy conditions quickly returning.
Stormy Friday:
We'll end the week on a soggy note with showers expected late Thursday early into Friday. There will be some dry time through throughout the day with a chance for showers and thunderstorms remaining through the afternoon.
Portions of the area are under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. Storms may sweep through the area into the afternoon bringing a chance for an isolated stronger storm.
Stay weather aware for the end of the week. Most of the activity will exit into Friday evening.