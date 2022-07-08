Showers exit today with sunshine taking over the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday morning is off to a soggy start, but sunshine will take over this weekend as we kick off a dry stretch of weather.
Rainy start:
Friday is off to a muggy and hazy start. Some haze and patchy fog may be noticed. Scattered showers are moving through the area this morning, some may even see some pockets of heavy rain. This activity will stick with us through the morning and linger into the early afternoon.
We'll dry off later today as temperatures climb into the upper 70's, hitting 80°. If you're heading out to City Market, conditions will feel warm but some showers may be lingering early on. We will dry out for the rest of the evening with cloud cover also departing with the area.
Mostly clear skies are expected tonight as sunshine will take over out weekend.
Weekend:
After all the rain and cloud cover moves out today, sunshine returns for the weekend. A cold front will move through on Friday helping drop our dew points with a more comfortable weekend ahead.
Saturday will feature sunny skies with temperatures to climb into the lower 80's. The afternoon may provide a light breeze with winds gusting up to 15 miles per hour.
Conditions will stay dry as the sun sticks with us through Sunday. Temperatures may be a few degrees warmer, with the middle 80's expected. This weekend kicks off a dry stretch of weather as next week features little to no chances for rain.