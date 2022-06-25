Showers come to an end tonight, leading to a beautiful Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline is drying out after a rainy and stormy morning. Showers continue into the evening, and we settle back into a comfortable weather pattern.
Showery Evening:
Heavier showers are moving to our east as we see a rather dry period of time before a cold-front slides through later tonight.
The chance for showers increases tonight and could impact the Stateline between 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. These showers remain isolated in nature but could pack some strong winds and small hail if they do develop later tonight.
Temperatures remain warmer tonight in the low 60's with mostly cloudy skies. We see a big change in the weather coming up for the start of the work week:
Cooling Down:
Once the cold front moves out of the area, a high-pressure system moves in leaving us with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures start to gradually warm each day until Thursday of next week.
Sunday starts with temperatures in the upper 50's to low 60's with mostly clear skies. We warm into the mid to upper 70's for the day with dew points in the comfortable range.
Monday through Tuesday are similar to Sunday except temperatures warm into the low 80's by Monday and the upper 80's by Tuesday. The dew points still stay in the comfortable range making it feel rather seasonable.
Warming up:
Wednesday remains warm with temperatures in the upper 80's with sunny skies. We return to the 90's with hot and humid conditions by Thursday of next week.
A cold front brings relief by the end of the week with chances of showers increasing Thursday night into Friday and temperatures dropping as well.