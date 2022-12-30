 Skip to main content
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.4
feet this afternoon.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Showers are possible as the year comes to a close

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Keep an eye out for slick spots as you head to your New Year's Eve festivities. Thankfully, the chance for showers won't slow you down much as you ring in 2023.

The final day of 2022 starts out quiet, with cloudy weather and a chance for patchy fog. Temperatures warm up a little with highs in the low 40s.

Euro short range.png

The final hours of 2022 may feature some wet weather. A mix of light rain with a little snow or freezing rain is possible. The showers pop up after 6 pm and may be spotty through midnight. 

tonight 1.png

For the most part, we're tracking light rain showers. That said, watch out for an icy spot or two as you head to your holiday celebration. The showers should be out of the way after midnight, leaving drier roads and a quiet start to 2023 as you head home.

weekend preview.png

New Year's Day remains quiet and cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.

Early 2023 brings soggy weather. Monday night into Tuesday may feature soaking rainfall. Since we're talking about rain, temperatures will be plenty warm and not wintry. Monday gets to near 50 degrees, then Tuesday could be near record territory with highs in the middle 50s.

tonight 2.png

Wintry weather returns soon. Wednesday may provide some snow as temperatures crash back to the 30s. We may see the 20s to 30s as we got deeper into the first week of January.

