Showers are possible as the year comes to a close

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Keep an eye out for slick spots as you head to your New Year's Eve festivities. Thankfully, the chance for showers won't slow you down much as you ring in 2023.
The final day of 2022 starts out quiet, with cloudy weather and a chance for patchy fog. Temperatures warm up a little with highs in the low 40s.
The final hours of 2022 may feature some wet weather. A mix of light rain with a little snow or freezing rain is possible. The showers pop up after 6 pm and may be spotty through midnight.
For the most part, we're tracking light rain showers. That said, watch out for an icy spot or two as you head to your holiday celebration. The showers should be out of the way after midnight, leaving drier roads and a quiet start to 2023 as you head home.
New Year's Day remains quiet and cloudy with highs in the middle 40s.
Early 2023 brings soggy weather. Monday night into Tuesday may feature soaking rainfall. Since we're talking about rain, temperatures will be plenty warm and not wintry. Monday gets to near 50 degrees, then Tuesday could be near record territory with highs in the middle 50s.
Wintry weather returns soon. Wednesday may provide some snow as temperatures crash back to the 30s. We may see the 20s to 30s as we got deeper into the first week of January.