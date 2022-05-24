Showers and stronger storms are likely through Wednesday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The middle of the week gets more and more active, starting out with sprinkles then turning to potentially strong to severe storms. Once the storms leave, summer heat builds in this weekend.
Wet Wednesday:
Scattered sprinkles fall through the remainder of Tuesday and into very early Wednesday morning. We won't see much if anything for rainfall in total, but plan on a slightly damp evening. The showers dry up briefly late tonight, then we'll have to watch out for storms around sunrise Wednesday.
Scattered showers and storms roll in Wednesday morning. These likely won't be severe, but anytime you hear thunder just make sure you move indoors immediately. A few downpours may be in play. The stormy weather dries up briefly by the end of the morning.
During the afternoon to evening, strong to severe storms are possible. These may be widely isolated, so we aren't looking at a widespread severe weather day. All of northern Illinois is under a 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather, which is considered marginal and emphasizes the isolated nature.
All severe threats are possible including tornadoes. Have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts and information just in case.
The storms exit by mid-evening. The rest of Wednesday stays dry. Thursday could bring back scattered showers and storms, but these won't be severe. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s both days.
Heating up:
Friday gets us back to average with highs around 70 degrees. We should see a dry and somewhat sunny day. This is the start of a warming trend that brings back summer weather this weekend.
Saturday turns sunny and warmer. Temperatures hit the upper 70s, which is the first time we'll be above average this week.
By Sunday, the 80s are back. We'll hit the low 80s for highs, with a little humidity in the air. The weather remains mostly sunny and quiet.
Memorial Day brings in the middle 80s and a little more humidity. Conditions may feel like 90 degrees at times with the muggy air. Be sure to drink a lot of water this weekend! A slight chance for showers is possible.
The weather remains warm into the middle of next week. We might cool off back into the low 70s as June gets started.