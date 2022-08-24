Showers and storms return overnight into Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With one more sunny day, showers and storms creep back overnight into Thursday.
For our Wednesday, sunshine and dry conditions will take over. Temperatures today will reach the middle 80's making today one of the warmest days of the week.
Lots of sunshine will be noticed as an area of high pressure sticks around. Winds will also stay calm for another perfect summer day. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, some cloud cover will move in ahead of our next chance for showers and storms.
A cold front will move through overnight, bringing showers and storms into early Thursday morning. There may be some pockets of heavier rain as well.
The late morning and early afternoon may see some dry time, but showers may build back in for the afternoon and evening. The overnight hours will clear out as sunshine returns for our Friday.
Thanks to this cold front, temperatures will drop into the upper 70's for both Thursday and Friday. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Friday with heat and humidity building in for the weekend along with more chances for rain.
Saturday will stay dry with some clouds as temperatures climb back into the lower 80's. Middle 80's are likely for Sunday and into the start of next week as dew points will also be back into the lower 70's.
Chances for rain will be back into Sunday as well. These chances will follow us into Tuesday of next week. We'll have more details as we get closer to the weekend.